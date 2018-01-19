“Superstar BTS” Mobile Game Now Available for Download

Big Hit Entertainment and DALCOMSOFT co-produced a mobile game called "Superstar BTS" which can be purchased on Google Play and App Store starting January 18. "Superstar BTS" will be released in South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

You can download the game on Google Play or Apple App Store!

"Superstar BTS" is a rhythmic game that utilizes BTS tracks. Unlike "Superstar JYP Nation" or "Superstar SM," "Superstar BTS' has more missions for users and a multitude of new features.

"You can select a BTS member that you like," commented one user. "I love that the game only has BTS songs," commented another.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

