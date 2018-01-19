1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This Lucky Restaurant in Seoul Has BTS as Regulars

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Guess which place is BTS' favorite place to eat?

If you're lucky, you might see the Bangtan Boys in person.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

On SBS MTV's 'Rookie King: Channel Bangtan' Ep.1 aired in 2013, the BTS boys recommended Yoojung Sikdang, located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as their favorite restaurant. After a long, intense practice session in BTS' practice room located in the same building, the boys used to head to the restaurant to have a hearty meal.

CAPTION: Suga says &#34;This food is called black pork dolsot&#34; Photo from Youtube

CAPTION: Suga says &#34;This food is called black pork dolsot&#34; Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

RM said "we used to come here often as trainees," as "our practice room is located on the first basement floor of the restaurant building." He added "in our trainee years, (the restaurant "eemo" - a Korean word commonly used to call older waitresses at restaurants -) took good care of us, and we had up to two meals a day during our school holidays."

Jimin and V chimed in, saying "The hyungs had two meals a day here? We had three."

CAPTION: &#34;All dishes cleared in just five minutes.&#34; Photo from Youtube

CAPTION: &#34;All dishes cleared in just five minutes.&#34; Photo from Youtube

Suga said, "I miss homecooked meals, and the food here reminds me of my mother's recipes."

The restaurant "eemo" praised BTS, saying "I love them like my own children, they're all so polite and kind." She added "I really believe in a big future for them. They're so polite and bright. They will be big, and they really have to be."

BTS members licked their bowls clean on the show.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

The restaurant is dubbed as "the source of BTS' energy" by Seoul, as of July 2017. BTS members are said to still make appearances every now and then. VoomVoom interviewed the restaurant owner on January 18, who revealed that "the BTS boys are too busy nowadays, so they don't come to the restaurant themselves," but "their manager does still visit and have the food to go."

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Yoojung Sikdang specializes in Jeju black pork, with grilled black pork belly with gochujang (chili paste) sauce and dolsot (hot stone pot) bibimbap as its popular dishes, which are also favorites of BTS. The restaurant offers affordable meals, with all of its meals - ssambap (rice wrap) course with leafy vegetables, cheonggukjang (fermented soybean paste soup), dolsot (hot stone pot) bibimbap made with pan-seared black pork, braised kimchi and pork, and more - priced under 8,000 won (under eight dollars).

Should you visit the restaurant, take a glance. You'll be surrounded by BTS members everywhere you look.

Yoojung Sikdang [유정식당] (Jirisan Hwangtogol native black pork [지리산 황토골 토종 흑돼지])
Address: 14 Dosan- 28-, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Hours ：Monday-Friday 08:30-21:30, Saturday-Sunday 08:30-19:00
Phone : +82-2-511-4592 (English unavailable)

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT