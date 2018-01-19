This Lucky Restaurant in Seoul Has BTS as Regulars

Guess which place is BTS' favorite place to eat?

If you're lucky, you might see the Bangtan Boys in person.

On SBS MTV's 'Rookie King: Channel Bangtan' Ep.1 aired in 2013, the BTS boys recommended Yoojung Sikdang, located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as their favorite restaurant. After a long, intense practice session in BTS' practice room located in the same building, the boys used to head to the restaurant to have a hearty meal.

RM said "we used to come here often as trainees," as "our practice room is located on the first basement floor of the restaurant building." He added "in our trainee years, (the restaurant "eemo" - a Korean word commonly used to call older waitresses at restaurants -) took good care of us, and we had up to two meals a day during our school holidays."

Jimin and V chimed in, saying "The hyungs had two meals a day here? We had three."

Suga said, "I miss homecooked meals, and the food here reminds me of my mother's recipes."

The restaurant "eemo" praised BTS, saying "I love them like my own children, they're all so polite and kind." She added "I really believe in a big future for them. They're so polite and bright. They will be big, and they really have to be."

BTS members licked their bowls clean on the show.

The restaurant is dubbed as "the source of BTS' energy" by Seoul, as of July 2017. BTS members are said to still make appearances every now and then. VoomVoom interviewed the restaurant owner on January 18, who revealed that "the BTS boys are too busy nowadays, so they don't come to the restaurant themselves," but "their manager does still visit and have the food to go."

Yoojung Sikdang specializes in Jeju black pork, with grilled black pork belly with gochujang (chili paste) sauce and dolsot (hot stone pot) bibimbap as its popular dishes, which are also favorites of BTS. The restaurant offers affordable meals, with all of its meals - ssambap (rice wrap) course with leafy vegetables, cheonggukjang (fermented soybean paste soup), dolsot (hot stone pot) bibimbap made with pan-seared black pork, braised kimchi and pork, and more - priced under 8,000 won (under eight dollars).

Should you visit the restaurant, take a glance. You'll be surrounded by BTS members everywhere you look.

Yoojung Sikdang [유정식당] (Jirisan Hwangtogol native black pork [지리산 황토골 토종 흑돼지])

Address: 14 Dosan- 28-, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Hours ：Monday-Friday 08:30-21:30, Saturday-Sunday 08:30-19:00

Phone : +82-2-511-4592 (English unavailable)

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

