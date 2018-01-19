“Korea's Secret Weapon?” BBC Radio 1 to Air BTS Documentary on Jan. 19

BBC Radio will air a K-pop documentary featuring BTS.

On January 16, BBC Radio 1 tweeted "you'll be able to watch @AdeleRoberts investigate all things K-pop and meet the amazing @BTS_twt! Who's ready? #BTSonBBCR1." The radio station has announced in November last year that a documentary on BTS is under production.

Adele Roberts who emceed the documentary tweeted out a photo of herself with BTS.

This particular documentary will be released on BBC Radio 1's official YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer at 2 p.m. on January 19 KST.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com