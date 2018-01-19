Incheon Airport Terminal 2 to Present a 'Whole New Character World'…Including BTS-made 'BT21'

Shinsegae Duty-Free will present a 'character zone' at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2. The 'character zone,' a first for airport duty-free shops, will open on January 18, in time for the grand opening of Terminal 2. Having an area of 300㎡, double the size of the LINE FRIENDS·Pororo store in Terminal 1, the zone will feature all sorts of popular character products.

Who else has their own line of characters, and in such a prestigious location at that.

LINE FRIENDS store will exclusively feature 'BT21' BTS characters among shops and stores at the airport. 'BT21' is a series of BTS themed characters made by LINE FRIENDS, partly designed and promoted by the members themselves. The characters were previously launched at the LINE FRIENDS store in New York and Boon The Shop in Cheongdam in January, for which fans formed a line around the block.

Kakao Friends, in celebration of its first duty-free shop opening at the Incheon International Airport, will sell 200 limited 'travel sets' composed of blankets, eye masks and more, at a 15% off price compared to the total of the items purchased separately. The "children's president" Pororo duty-free shop recently designed a 'goat milk mild cream' for children, expanding its customer base.

There are other perks as well, in time for the grand opening of the 'character zone,' including ▶a "lucky draw" random prize for purchase over 10 dollars (for three days) ▶a 'Ryan travel organizer' for Kakao Friends' purchase over 50 dollars (all throughout January) ▶Pororo stickers for all customers (limited quantity of 1000)

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com