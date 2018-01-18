BTS·EXO·BIGBANG Voted as S. Korea's Top 3 Superpower Idols

EXO, BTS, and BIGBANG were chosen as K-Pop's top 3 "superpower idols."

Which K-pop idol has the most powerful heart-stealing superpower?

The film distributing agency "NEW" conducted a survey titled "Who Do You Think Are Korea's Top Superpowers?" which attracted over 30,000 responses.

According to the survey, persons with superpowers that best represent South Korea have been chosen as the following:

Singing: IU

Likability: Yoo Jae-suk (of Infinite Challenge)

Multi-talented: Suzy

Good Looks: Kang Dong-won

K-Pop: BTS, EXO, BIGBANG

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com