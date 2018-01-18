EXO, BTS, and WANNAONE, the "BIG 3" of the K-pop Industry in 2018

No one dares to disagree with the 'Top 3' K-pop idols; EXO, BTS, and WannaOne. The three have established their own unique characters as artists, climbing their way to the top in the K-pop mainstream market.

Who dares to disagree?

Being the friendly rivals they are, the three boy bands have announced plans to meet fans in 2018 as well.

EXO, at the Top of the Game

EXO, the undisputable kings of the K-pop throne, broke records everywhere. The boy band became a quadruple million seller when its July-released fourth studio album 'THE WAR' sold over a million, becoming the fourth album to consecutively sell over a million. Total sales of 'THE WAR' also surpassed over 1.6 million, breaking EXO's previously set records.

In addition, EXO swept a number of music awards, winning the grand prizes at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, Asia Artist Awards, SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS and more. Fans are anxious to see what other awards EXO will receive.

EXO will perform in Saitama, Japan from January 27 to 28, and perform in Osaka, Japan from February 23 to 24 as part of their tour 'EXO PLANET #4.' Their first Japanese studio album 'COUNTDOWN' will be released as well, establishing their status as a global K-pop group.

BTS, the International Superstar

BTS has been on cloud nine ever since last year when calls started pouring in from all over the world. With the album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' charting on U.S. Billboard 200 for 13 consecutive weeks, 2018 already seems like a good year for BTS.

BTS won Album of the Year over EXO at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards, held from January 10 to 11, as well as winning the Digital Song Division Award.

BTS also met with fans from January 13 to January 14 at the Gocheok SkyDome in Guro District, Seoul. 40,000 4th term ARMYs from all around the world attended the fan meeting 'BTS 4TH MUSTER 'Happy Ever After.

WannaOne, the Rising Rookie on a Hot Pursuit of EXO and BTS

Having made their debut only in August 2017, via the Mnet show 'Produce 101 Season 2,' WannaOne already has a concrete fanbase, with every member leading the industry with their rookie ambitions.

Sweeping the rookie awards, WannaOne is only a step away from winning over BTS as having the highest reputation amongst K-pop boy bands, according to the January-released analysis by the Korean Reputation Center.

Being a project group, this year will be WannaOne's final year as a group, and they have plans up to their neck already. According to their label YMC Entertainment, WannaOne members' priorities consist of communicating with fans.

EXO, BTS, and WannaOne have all set milestones in the history of K-pop and continue to strive for the best. Fans can't wait to see what the year 2018 has in store for them.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

