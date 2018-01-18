BTS & ANSEL ELGORT Bromance Game Still Going Strong

In the most recent Twitter video uploaded on January 14 by the "Baby Driver" star, Ansel Elgort and RM and V of BTS are jamming out to "Supernova," Elgort's most recent track.

Watch this video of RM, V and Elgort jamming out to the catchy tune.

The clip filmed in August 2017 had to be put on hold from seeing the light of day until the track's release.

The friendship between Elgort and BTS began with their encounter at the Billboard Music Awards last May. They also shared a special bonding moment at the American Music Awards 2017.

They have boasted a tight friendship ever since, promoting each other's projects on social media.

We can't get enough of this bromance!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

