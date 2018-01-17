Guess the Winner of the "BTS Cooking Competition"

BTS had a "Kimchi war," a cooking competition of their own, and the winners were RM, V, Jin, and Suga.

Good at cooking too? BTS boys are the perfect husband material.

On the V Live 'Run BTS! 2018' aired on January 16, BTS boys showed off their cooking skills, with the members divided into two teams. The theme of the face-off was Kimchi. RM, V, Jin, and Suga were 'Team Cabbage Kimchi,' and J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook were 'Team Radish Kimchi.'

Both teams did their best to win. J-Hope praised Jimin's kimchi jjigae(stew) with pork. J-Hope even suggested that the members open a restaurant and sell the food there. Jimin exclaimed "Wow this is really good," to which J-Hope answered "Guys, here's your lunch. This is enough," sure of his victory.

Up to his ears cooking, Suga, seemingly nervous, said "The key is kimchi. I don't know what the kimchi will do to the flavor."

'Team Cabbage Kimchi' (RM, V, Jin, Suga) prepared a kimchi japchae (Korean glass noodles) and a tonkatsu kimchi nabe (Japanese hot pot dish with kimchi and deep fried pork cutlet on top). 'Team Radish Kimchi' made fried rice with radish kimchi and kimchi jjigae with pork. The staff voted on the better half, and it was a 4:1 win for 'Team Cabbage Kimchi.'

After tasting the food, Jungkook admitted defeat, saying that "the depth in flavor" differs greatly between the two teams' food. 'Team Radish Kimchi' faced the consequences of defeat; cleaning up the kitchen.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

