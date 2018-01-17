1 읽는 중

BTS "LOVE MYSELF" Campaign Succeeds in Raising over $500,000

중앙일보

BTS' global campaign "LOVE MYSELF" has raised over 500,000 dollars.

BTS supports #ENDviolence #BTSLoveMyself

The joint campaign between the band's label Big Hit Entertainment and UNICEF Korea was launched on November 1, 2017.

On January 17, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that the campaign has raised over 90,000 dollars. BTS and Big Hit donated 450,000 dollars to the campaign themselves.

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment and the producer of BTS, donated the prize money he won at Korea Content Awards 2017. BTS has promised to donate 3% of "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" album sales and all of the profits from merchandise sales.

The fund raised will be used to support UNICEF's #ENDviolence program dedicated to eradicating child abuse. Further details of the campaign can be found at love-myself.org and www.unicef.or.kr/event/bts_endviolence.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

