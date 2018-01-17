1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Can exes stay friends?" BTS Offers Relationship Advice to the Ultimate Relationship Dilemma

중앙일보

입력

Is staying friends with your ex possible? Here are BTS' words of wisdom to the never-ending dilemma on the MBC radio show 'Sunny's FM Date' hosted by SNSD's Sunny in September 2014.

Dear Abby? Dear BTS!

A listener called in for relationship advice, saying "my ex whom I've dated for a year asked me if we could still be friends. He broke up with me by cutting off all contact with me out of the blue. After six months of being invisible, he suddenly turns up and says 'let's be friends.' Is this possible?"

RM replied "I don't know. I do think exes can stay friends…but this case, the two had a really bad breakup, and he has some nerve to suggest that the two remain friends. You'll still have unsettled business against him, some kind of lingering attachment or resentment, not necessarily affection, but some kind of emotional baggage will still be there."

V, listening to RM's speech, marveled at him, saying "He's a (love) expert."

Suga chimed in, saying "Regret seems to prevent the end."

Jin said "I think so too," and V and Suga agreed as well.

When Sunny asked if anyone wanted to object, Jimin, V, and Suga simultaneously stated "nope." V said "anyone pulling "the ghost" breakup is just too much" and Suga said, "the boyfriend is too irresponsible." Jimin added, "the girlfriend must have had a really hard time."

All BTS members concluded that "suddenly turning invisible without a word and then later asking to be friends is just not right," to which Sunny said, "we have an anonymous agreement from BTS."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT