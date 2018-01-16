1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WANNAONE's PARK JI-HOON Dragged By His Hair? Here's the Whole Story

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Weibo.

Photo from Weibo.

WannaOne members Park Woo-jin and Park Ji-hoon have issued words of apology regarding the controversial clip of Park Woo-jin pulling on Park Ji-hoon's hair.

Here's the full story to the controversial clip in question.

Previously, the social media flooded with the clip in question; someone aggressively pulling on Park Ji-hoon's hair as he boards the plane. Fans became enraged thinking that it was a staff from YMC Entertainment who pulled on Park Ji-hoon's hair, but it turned out that the guilty culprit is Park Woo-jin, also a member of WannaOne.

Park Woo-jin. Photo from Ilgan Sports

Park Woo-jin. Photo from Ilgan Sports

On January 15, Park Woo-jin wrote words of apology on the official WannaOne website, saying that he was "deeply sorry for [his] actions in public and the disturbance [he] caused." He added that the two are really close, and they "tend to rough things up a bit." He stated that he would "be more discreet from now on, and…show my good sides."

Park Ji-hoon. Photo from Ilgan Sports

Park Ji-hoon. Photo from Ilgan Sports

Park Ji-hoon also apologized, stating that he's "sorry for all the commotion." He adds that since the two are "of the same age, the only ones in the group, [they] tend to rough things up a bit when [they] hang out together." He further stated that he "wasn't hurt" and "[the two] are close as ever," also mentioning he will watch his actions in the future.

The clip went viral over Weibo on January 15. You can hear the fan responsible for the clip shouting "Isn't it too much?" WannaOne's label YMC Entertainment had clarified the incident previously, stating that "Park Ji-hoon and Park Woo-jin are the bestest of friends, and they were just playing around. The members are taken aback by the misunderstandings as well."

Park Woo-Jin's Letter of Apology

Hi, this is Park Woo-jin of WannaOne. I'm deeply sorry for my actions in public and the disturbance I caused. Ji-hoon and I are close friends, and we tend to rough things up a bit, but I guess I wasn't considerate enough to realize that such behavior could be offensive to some people. I'll be more discreet from now on, and try my best to show you my good sides.

Park Ji-hoon's Letter of Apology

Dear Wannables this is Ji-hoon. First of all, I'm sorry for all the commotion. We're of the same age, the only ones in the group, so we tend to rough things up a bit when we hang out together, and I guess that's what caused the controversy. After what you saw in the clip, Woo-jin tidies up my hair and we chat all the way boarding the plane. I wasn't offended at all, and I wasn't hurt emotionally nor physically. Nothing happened between us, we're close as ever, so I hope you're not worried too much. I'll be more cautious with my actions, so as to spare everyone a controversy like this one.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT