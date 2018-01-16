WANNAONE's PARK JI-HOON Dragged By His Hair? Here's the Whole Story

WannaOne members Park Woo-jin and Park Ji-hoon have issued words of apology regarding the controversial clip of Park Woo-jin pulling on Park Ji-hoon's hair.

Here's the full story to the controversial clip in question.

Previously, the social media flooded with the clip in question; someone aggressively pulling on Park Ji-hoon's hair as he boards the plane. Fans became enraged thinking that it was a staff from YMC Entertainment who pulled on Park Ji-hoon's hair, but it turned out that the guilty culprit is Park Woo-jin, also a member of WannaOne.

On January 15, Park Woo-jin wrote words of apology on the official WannaOne website, saying that he was "deeply sorry for [his] actions in public and the disturbance [he] caused." He added that the two are really close, and they "tend to rough things up a bit." He stated that he would "be more discreet from now on, and…show my good sides."

Park Ji-hoon also apologized, stating that he's "sorry for all the commotion." He adds that since the two are "of the same age, the only ones in the group, [they] tend to rough things up a bit when [they] hang out together." He further stated that he "wasn't hurt" and "[the two] are close as ever," also mentioning he will watch his actions in the future.

The clip went viral over Weibo on January 15. You can hear the fan responsible for the clip shouting "Isn't it too much?" WannaOne's label YMC Entertainment had clarified the incident previously, stating that "Park Ji-hoon and Park Woo-jin are the bestest of friends, and they were just playing around. The members are taken aback by the misunderstandings as well."

Park Woo-Jin's Letter of Apology Hi, this is Park Woo-jin of WannaOne. I'm deeply sorry for my actions in public and the disturbance I caused. Ji-hoon and I are close friends, and we tend to rough things up a bit, but I guess I wasn't considerate enough to realize that such behavior could be offensive to some people. I'll be more discreet from now on, and try my best to show you my good sides.

Park Ji-hoon's Letter of Apology Dear Wannables this is Ji-hoon. First of all, I'm sorry for all the commotion. We're of the same age, the only ones in the group, so we tend to rough things up a bit when we hang out together, and I guess that's what caused the controversy. After what you saw in the clip, Woo-jin tidies up my hair and we chat all the way boarding the plane. I wasn't offended at all, and I wasn't hurt emotionally nor physically. Nothing happened between us, we're close as ever, so I hope you're not worried too much. I'll be more cautious with my actions, so as to spare everyone a controversy like this one.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

