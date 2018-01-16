BTS-designed Merchandise Opens for Sale…Server Crashes and Everything Is Sold Out in Two Minutes

BTS' explosive popularity knows no limit.

More stores will open in Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

BTS members designed character products named "BT21" and the online store's server crashed as soon as it was open for sale.

Every single piece sold out at the flagship store located in Itaewon in two minutes. More than 2,000 fans have lined up the night before the store opened in New York, and around 35,000 have visited the store on January 15 alone.

"BT21" is sketched and designed by BTS members themselves. It's been reported that they were involved in every stage of the production process.

LINE FRIENDS, the official store of "BT21" products, announced that the BTS-designed merchandise will be available for purchase on January 15. "LINE FRIENDS" and "BT21" were trending on Naver for the day after the announcement.

Composed of a total of eight different characters, "BT21" is a compound word of "BT" of BTS and 21 of the 21st century.

Jin's character is named RJ, Jimin's is CHIMMY, Jungkook's is COOKEY, Suga's SHOOKEY, RM's KOYA, V's TATA, J-Hope's MANG, and Van, which is surmised to be Bang Si-hyuk's.

"More stores with open in Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand," announced a representative at LINE FRIENDS.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com