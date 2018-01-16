JENNIE of BLACKPINK Posts Her Baby Photo on Her Birthday as a Thank-you

Jennie of BLACKPINK thanked fans and the members on her birthday.

Happy birthday, Jennie!

"I don't know how to thank you guys," she captioned the photo from her babyhood.

Baby Jennie in the photo seems unamused, with pouty lips. She doesn't look that different from she does now. The baby photo is contrasted by Jennie's photo taken on her birthday, looking like she is enjoying the day.

Jennie posted the following on BLACKPINK's official Instagram on her birthday:

Dear Blink, this is already my 2nd birthday since BLACKPINK's debut. I don't know how I could thank you enough for all the sweet messages. I thought about what you would like to see on my birthday, and here's a photo from my baby days that you've so wanted. I hope you get to laugh at this baby photo of Jennie and have a great day. I'm already having such a happy day all thanks to you. Thank you, everyone. Thanks to our members as well. Also, thank you, Mom, for raising me.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

