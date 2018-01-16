BTS Girlfriend Profile: How Tall (or Short) Does She Have to Be?

BTS is no doubt one of the most internationally loved boy bands in the world.

What BTS lads look for in a woman...

What do these lads look for in a woman? Let's investigate.

RM prefers a woman at around 164 to 170 cm of height. The leader of BTS stands tall at 181cm, and it seems like he has a preference for taller women as well.

Jin and J-Hope prefer a more petite woman. They revealed that they prefer women at around 158 to 163 cm of height. Jin and J-Hope stand at 179 cm and 176 cm respectively. It seems like they both want a petite girlfriend whom they can hold in their arms.

Suga, who is 173 cm tall, prefers women who are about 155 to 158 cm tall. Can you just imagine what a cute couple they would make?

Jimin, who isn't too tall or too short at 174 cm, likewise prefers women who are about 158 to 161 cm tall.

V, who is 177 cm tall, likes women who are about 161 to 164 cm tall. Wouldn't you want to rest your head on his shoulders?

Jungkook, the youngest, prefers women who are as tall as 170 cm. Jungkook's profile reads that he is 176 cm tall. If Jungkook ever finds his ideal type of girlfriend, he could meet eye-to-eye with her.

You shouldn't be discouraged or disappointed, however, that you aren't as tall or as short as the BTS boys want their girlfriends to be. As the lyrics of "DNA" goes, BTS members have the sensibility to discern "the one" when they meet one, regardless of her height.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

