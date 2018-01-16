BTS, the Only K-Pop Artist to Achieve 'Double Platinum' in 2017

BTS seems to be the most loved idol group everywhere, including Japan. The December-released BTS eighth Japanese single has been certified 'double platinum,' with the single raising over 500,000 sales.

The BTS phenomenon continues in Japan.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has certified 'double platinum' on BTS' eighth Japanese single 'MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow' when sales surpassed 500,000 in December 2017. Previously, BTS' seventh Japanese single 'Blood, sweat, tears' released in May had been certified 'platinum.'

RIAJ selects 'the Gold Disc' according to accumulated sales records. Should the record sales be over 100,000 the single is certified 'gold album,' sales over 250,000 'platinum,' and sales over '500,000' are certified 'double platinum.'

BTS is the one and only Korean artist to be certified 'double platinum' in 2017. The girl group TWICE has been certified 'platinum' for the debut best album '#TWICE' and the first original single 'One More Time.'

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

