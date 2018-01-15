1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"You can't hear even a single gasp for air" BTS' Flawless Live Performance Awes Everyone

중앙일보

입력

'MR removed' clips of idol group BTS are going viral online. The 'MR removed clips' remove all the instrumental sounds from the performances, enabling fans to only hear the idols' singing voices. Some idols have lost face due to such 'MR removed clips' exposing their bare singing voices and subjecting them to judgment. Guess who survived this cruel dog-eat-dog idol world? The one and only, BTS.

Despite the powerful choreography, their voices break not even a bit.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Countless YouTube videos feature BTS members performing their hits live, including 'DNA' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' 'Not Today' and many more. Despite the choreography being powerful second to none, their singing voices are flawless.

The 'Blood Sweat & Tears' MR removed clip released in 2017 has been viewed 1.2 million times as of January 15. BTS performing 'DNA' on the KBS music program 'Music Bank,' with the MR removed, have reached over 700,000 views. In the clips, members don't seem to break a sweat under the pressure of performing live. Fans are marveling over the clips, stating "Their choreography is so fierce, yet you can't hear a single gasp for air."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT