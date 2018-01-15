"You can't hear even a single gasp for air" BTS' Flawless Live Performance Awes Everyone

'MR removed' clips of idol group BTS are going viral online. The 'MR removed clips' remove all the instrumental sounds from the performances, enabling fans to only hear the idols' singing voices. Some idols have lost face due to such 'MR removed clips' exposing their bare singing voices and subjecting them to judgment. Guess who survived this cruel dog-eat-dog idol world? The one and only, BTS.

Despite the powerful choreography, their voices break not even a bit.

Countless YouTube videos feature BTS members performing their hits live, including 'DNA' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' 'Not Today' and many more. Despite the choreography being powerful second to none, their singing voices are flawless.

The 'Blood Sweat & Tears' MR removed clip released in 2017 has been viewed 1.2 million times as of January 15. BTS performing 'DNA' on the KBS music program 'Music Bank,' with the MR removed, have reached over 700,000 views. In the clips, members don't seem to break a sweat under the pressure of performing live. Fans are marveling over the clips, stating "Their choreography is so fierce, yet you can't hear a single gasp for air."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com