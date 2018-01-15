All BLACKPINK Ever Thinks About Are Their Fans, BLINK

All BLACKPINK ever thinks about are their fans.

They couldn't stop worrying about their fans waiting in the cold.

The four-member girl group held an impromptu fan meeting, and they could not stop worrying about their fans waiting for them in the freezing cold.

In the BLACKPINK HOUSE episode aired on January 13, had an impromptu fan event where the four girls prepared sandwiches in advance to hand out to fans. The girls invited a chef to learn how to make sandwiches and made a hundred servings of sandwiches.

The weather did not cooperate, however, as the temperature dropped below zero degrees Celsius, and on top of the cold, it started raining as well.

"What if people don't show up? I think it's too cold outside," worried Jisoo. "It always rains when we have fan events," she added.

"I think our fans are going to be freezing," Lisa weighed in.

Despite the cold and the rain, a lot of fans awaited the girls. members took photos with fans and handed out sandwiches that they made themselves.

"Thank you for coming to see us even though it's freezing," Lisa thanked her fans.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

