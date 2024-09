Jisoo of BLACKPINK wore pink fluffy earmuffs after performing at SBS Inkigayo on January 14, and the photos of the girl-group star in the cutesy winter accessory have caused quite a stir online. Jisoo also has recently donned a fringe over her forehead, which adds to the adorable factor.

Jisoo just upped her adorable game.

Check out the photos below for Jisoo's lovely look:

Below are photos before she got bangs (compare the different hairdo's):

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com