BTS' 4th Official Global Fan Meeting Ends in Success

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS' 4th global fan meeting was a sweeping success. This particular event sold out all 40,000 seats as soon as the tickets were open for sale.

"I love you and I always will," were the words BTS told their fans.

BTS held the 4th official fan meeting titled "BTS 4th MUSTER: HAPPY EVER AFTER" for two days from January 13 to 14 at Gocheok SkyDome in the Guro district of Seoul. The theme of this particular event was "ARMY and BTS - our happy memories."

BTS thanked their fans in the sweetest manner possible: "We feel like we are coming to Gocheok every week since the end of last year. And it feels different every time. Especially today we were able to see you guys up close and we feel like we are getting closer to you guys like friends. You make us happy and we thank you more than words can say. We love you and we will continue to love you. Let's stay happy together forever."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

