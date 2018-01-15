1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'The Most Beautiful Face' BTS' V Bantered By Fellow Celebs For Being "Too Good-Looking"

중앙일보

입력

Park Hyung-sik (left) and Park Seo-joon with BTS&#39; V. Photo from Instagram @phs1116 (left) and Instagram @bn_sj2013

Park Hyung-sik (left) and Park Seo-joon with BTS&#39; V. Photo from Instagram @phs1116 (left) and Instagram @bn_sj2013

BTS' V, the most beautiful face of 2017, is being bantered by his fellow celebs for being too gorgeous!

He's the celeb of celebs.

On January 11, actor/singer Park Hyung-sik shared a photo of himself taken with BTS' V on his Instagram. The two are being intimate with their arms around each other's shoulders and staring straight into the camera.

Park Hyung-sik commented, "I've met the most beautiful face in the world" and "He really is good looking. I'll stop here, cause I'm green with envy."

Park Hyung-sik and BTS&#39; V. Photo from Instagram @phs1116

Park Hyung-sik and BTS&#39; V. Photo from Instagram @phs1116

Previously, on January 1, Park Hyung-sik had posted a selfie he had taken with actor Park Seo-joon and V on Instagram, commenting, "To be with the most beautiful face in the world and the most handsome guy of my heart…the honor is mine."

Park Seo-joon was the first to start teasing V. On December 31, Park Seo-joon posted a selfie with the handsome three in the same frame on his Instagram, stating, "With the most beautiful face in the world and the most handsome guy of my heart…here's the glorious occasion framed" and added, "meeting review."

From left: Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon and BTS&#39; V. Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

From left: Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon and BTS&#39; V. Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

The three are said to have been acquainted with each other by co-starring in the KBS2 TV series 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.'

V topped movie critic TC Candler's 'The 100 Most Beautiful Face of 2017.'

관련기사

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT