'The Most Beautiful Face' BTS' V Bantered By Fellow Celebs For Being "Too Good-Looking"

BTS' V, the most beautiful face of 2017, is being bantered by his fellow celebs for being too gorgeous!

He's the celeb of celebs.

On January 11, actor/singer Park Hyung-sik shared a photo of himself taken with BTS' V on his Instagram. The two are being intimate with their arms around each other's shoulders and staring straight into the camera.

Park Hyung-sik commented, "I've met the most beautiful face in the world" and "He really is good looking. I'll stop here, cause I'm green with envy."

Previously, on January 1, Park Hyung-sik had posted a selfie he had taken with actor Park Seo-joon and V on Instagram, commenting, "To be with the most beautiful face in the world and the most handsome guy of my heart…the honor is mine."

Park Seo-joon was the first to start teasing V. On December 31, Park Seo-joon posted a selfie with the handsome three in the same frame on his Instagram, stating, "With the most beautiful face in the world and the most handsome guy of my heart…here's the glorious occasion framed" and added, "meeting review."

The three are said to have been acquainted with each other by co-starring in the KBS2 TV series 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.'

V topped movie critic TC Candler's 'The 100 Most Beautiful Face of 2017.'

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

