BTS to Hold 4th Global Fan Meeting in Seoul

Grand prize winner BTS will hold a global fan meeting for two days in Seoul, Korea.

Having had their busiest year since debut, BTS must be anxious to meet up with ARMY.

On January 12, BigHit Entertainment announced that BTS is to hold 'BTS 4TH MUSTER [Happy Ever After]', meeting with ARMY 4th term members from January 13 to January 14 at the Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul.

Despite it being BTS' fourth time meeting with fans, this fan meeting seems like it would be the most special one yet.

BTS started a worldwide fervor last year, with its songs charting on Billboard's Hot 100 and Billboard 200. The album 'Love Yourself: Her' charted for thirteen weeks straight.

On January 11, BTS became the proud winner of Golden Disc Awards' Album of the Year, and topped Gaon Chart's yearly album chart, setting new records with 1.49 million album sales.

Having a year busier than no one else, BTS members have continuously expressed their overflowing love for their fandom ARMY. Fans are already curious as to how much BTS will flaunt love for their fans in the upcoming fan meeting.

