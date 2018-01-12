1 읽는 중

VOTE NOW: BTS ARMY and EXO-L Nominated for “Best Fan Army” at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018

BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment (left) and EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment (right)

BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment (left) and EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment (right)

BTS and EXO were nominated at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, an event that awards and celebrates the most popular artists and music of the year since its launch in 2014.

BTS vs EXO: Who's got the best fans?

Both fandoms, BTS Army and EXO-L, were nominated for Best Fan Army category. Fans are welcome to cast their vote for artist of their choice at iHeartRadio.com/awards.

BTS was also nominated for the Best Boy Band category. , a post-One Direction boy band formed by producer Simon Cowell, was among the list of nominees for the category. CNCO, The Vamps, and Why Don't We also made the list.

This year's Awards ceremony will be held on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

BTS put their names on the map in the American pop music scene last year, appearing on some of the biggest television shows including The Ellen Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Will BTS continue to charm American fans in 2018? It looks like they are off to a good start.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

