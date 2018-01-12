Want Your Idol's Eyes? Things You Should Know Before Wearing Colored Contacts

Many K-pop idols wear colored contacts to appear more fit for the public, but have you ever wondered about what the contacts can do to your eye?

A korean schoolgirl nearly went blind wearing colored contacts.

Colored contacts, or 'color lens,' is self-explanatory; contacts with color. Wearing such contacts will give a certain sparkle to your eyes, making your pupils look larger. Due to its vision correcting effects as well as aesthetic functions, its consumer base grows and grows, reaching customers as young as elementary school students.

Placed directly on the surface of the eye, contacts can cause corneal abrasions and infections, and in turn, affect your eyesight. Recently, a middle school student claimed that wearing colored contacts damaged her eye, causing her eyesight to decrease to half of her usual visibility.

On January 12, Channel A broadcasted that the schoolgirl in question was sent to the emergency room two days after she started wearing contacts. The student stated that "I went to the hospital, and the hospital pronounced my vision to be around +0.5. I couldn't see anything." Her left eye was diagnosed with corneal abrasions, with bacterial infection. Her vision had decreased to half of her former sight, which used to be +1.2.

According to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, 159 complaints have been filed in the last four years regarding colored contacts' side effects. According to Professor Song Jong-seok of Korea University Guro Hospital, "colored contacts are medical devices" and "wearing low-quality cheap contacts or lack of care may result in side effects."

The Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety advises users to ▶refrain from wearing contacts for more than four hours ▶should your eyes water, experience pain, or be blood-shot, remove immediately ▶ do not use secondhand contacts nor share with friends ▶ cleanse with appropriate cleansing solution after usage.

So for those of you who want a fun night out resembling your favorite K-pop idol, keep in mind the dangers of contacts gone wrong.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

