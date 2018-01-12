What's a Girl Group Member's Reply to Those Calling Her Selfies "Deceptive"?

MOMOLAND's JooE shared her thoughts on the whole "Miss Deception" selfie controversy.

The "whole package" of being a celebrity can be stressful.

Girl group MOMOLAND had a media showcase for its third mini album 'GREAT!' on January 3 at Muse Live, Olympic Hall, Songpa District.

JooE had faced haters dissing her looks on TV compared to her selfie posted pre-debut. Asked about her reputation as "Miss Deception," JooE stated "I had a hard time at first, but then, I decided that bad publicity is better than no publicity at all. I'm grateful I had a chance to make MOMOLAND known to the public."

JooE stated, "My friends and family were even more worried than I am, regarding the whole controversy over my looks." She added, "of course I was upset, but I guess that's the whole package of being a celebrity."

She further stated that "I'm really positive. I guess beauty differs from person to person. That's who I am," sharing her thoughts about the controversy.

JooE's selfies went viral over the Internet, due to her stunning looks. But after she made her debut, she looked a bit different from her selfies, hence earning the nickname "Miss Deception."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

