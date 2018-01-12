1 읽는 중

Why EXO Lost to BTS…Grand Prize Winner BTS & Runner-up EXO Scores Explained by Golden Disc Judges

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ VoomVoom

BTS and IU were the winners of Grand Prize at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held for two days from January 10 to 11 at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan City. IU won the Grand Prize for Song of the Year category for her single "Through the Night" and BTS won the Album of the Year Grand Prize for the group's album "LOVE YOURSELF: HER."

In short, BTS won fair and square. Better luck next time, EXO!

The competition for the Grand Prize for the Album of the Year category at this year's Golden Disc Awards was particularly fierce with the two biggest K-pop bands, BTS and EXO, as candidates.

BTS' "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" released in September 2017 sold 1,493,443 copies in total, which makes it the most sold album since g.o.d's 4th album in 2001.

The panel of judges is composed of music show producers, radio show producers, music critics, K-pop journalists, and popular music experts. The judges gave BTS a score of 290 out of 300. EXO came in second with 211 points.

On January 12, a representative at Golden Disc explained the strict evaluation criteria, emphasizing that "BTS won 26 out of 30 votes cast by 30 judges."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

