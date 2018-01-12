Why Tech Giant Samsung Played BTS' “MIC Drop” at World's Biggest IT Convention

Samsung Electronics played a song by BTS at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), an annual information technology (IT) convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

A couple of seconds of BTS' song is all it takes.

Samsung Electronics Co. held a press conference a day before the convention on January 8 which was attended by around 1,500 people. The South Korean technology giant announced that all of its IoT devices would be accessible through the Samsung SmartThings mobile app.

To demonstrate the application's new feature, the executive director of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Lee Yoon Cheol accessed his smartphone in front of the Samsung Smart TV, and opened the music streaming application "Spotify" to play BTS' hit single "MIC Drop." Lee even danced along to the tune.

After the press conference, the news that "MIC Drop" was played at a Samsung event spread on social media.

The decision to play BTS at the conference was actually a Samsung employee's idea. Samsung Electronics paid the royalty to BTS' label to play their song at the conference.

Samsung Electronics was delighted by the explosive media attention brought on by a couple of seconds of BTS' hit single.

Watch the clip below to see BTS' song being played at world's biggest electronics convention (from 0:32):

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

