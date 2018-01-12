1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Tech Giant Samsung Played BTS' “MIC Drop” at World's Biggest IT Convention

중앙일보

입력

BTS at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. photo by Ilgan Sports

BTS at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. photo by Ilgan Sports

Samsung Electronics played a song by BTS at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), an annual information technology (IT) convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

A couple of seconds of BTS' song is all it takes.

Samsung Electronics Co. held a press conference a day before the convention on January 8 which was attended by around 1,500 people. The South Korean technology giant announced that all of its IoT devices would be accessible through the Samsung SmartThings mobile app.

To demonstrate the application's new feature, the executive director of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Lee Yoon Cheol accessed his smartphone in front of the Samsung Smart TV, and opened the music streaming application "Spotify" to play BTS' hit single "MIC Drop." Lee even danced along to the tune.

After the press conference, the news that "MIC Drop" was played at a Samsung event spread on social media.

The decision to play BTS at the conference was actually a Samsung employee's idea. Samsung Electronics paid the royalty to BTS' label to play their song at the conference.

Samsung Electronics was delighted by the explosive media attention brought on by a couple of seconds of BTS' hit single.

Watch the clip below to see BTS' song being played at world's biggest electronics convention (from 0:32):

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT