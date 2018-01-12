DIA's JUNG CHAEYEON to Meet Fans on Screen

DIA's Jung Chaeyeon will meet fans on screen in the upcoming movie 'LALA: Live Again, Love Again.'

She really pulls off the ao dai.

The movie 'LALA' is a melodramatic fantasy about a composer (played by the rapper San E) who, upon his girlfriend (played by Jung Chaeyeon) Yunhee's death, takes off on a journey in search for her memories. The film, mostly shot in Vietnam, is also noted for its male lead San E, who is a rapper.

The 'LALA' poster featuring Jung Chaeyeon radiates her elegance all over. Wearing the ao dai, a Vietnamese traditional clothing, resembles a bride soon to be wed. But she looks somewhat blue, making fans curious about what the plot of the movie.

Written below are the words in English 'Live Again, Love Again.' The Korean title, 'LALA,' is an acronym of the English film title. And written next to Chaeyeon's face are the words "My love, I loved you, I thank you" in Korean, which are Yunhee's lines in the movie, harmonizing with her distant look.

Jung Chaeyeon, or just Chaeyeon, is a singer/actress who made her debut on TV in Mnet's TV show 'Produce 101.' She will make her first debut in cinema as the lead of 'LALA,' to be released in February.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

