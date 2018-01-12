1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

DIA's JUNG CHAEYEON to Meet Fans on Screen

중앙일보

입력

Poster for &#39;LALA: Live Again, Love Again.&#39; Photo from Gram Films.

Poster for &#39;LALA: Live Again, Love Again.&#39; Photo from Gram Films.

DIA's Jung Chaeyeon will meet fans on screen in the upcoming movie 'LALA: Live Again, Love Again.'

She really pulls off the ao dai.

Jung Chaeyeon(left) and rapper San E, playing the leads for the movie &#39;LALA.&#39; Photo from I.O.I&#39;s Facebook(left) and Instagram @sanethebigboy

Jung Chaeyeon(left) and rapper San E, playing the leads for the movie &#39;LALA.&#39; Photo from I.O.I&#39;s Facebook(left) and Instagram @sanethebigboy

The movie 'LALA' is a melodramatic fantasy about a composer (played by the rapper San E) who, upon his girlfriend (played by Jung Chaeyeon) Yunhee's death, takes off on a journey in search for her memories. The film, mostly shot in Vietnam, is also noted for its male lead San E, who is a rapper.

Poster for &#39;LALA: Live Again, Love Again.&#39; Photo from Gram Films.

Poster for &#39;LALA: Live Again, Love Again.&#39; Photo from Gram Films.

The 'LALA' poster featuring Jung Chaeyeon radiates her elegance all over. Wearing the ao dai, a Vietnamese traditional clothing, resembles a bride soon to be wed. But she looks somewhat blue, making fans curious about what the plot of the movie.

Written below are the words in English 'Live Again, Love Again.' The Korean title, 'LALA,' is an acronym of the English film title. And written next to Chaeyeon's face are the words "My love, I loved you, I thank you" in Korean, which are Yunhee's lines in the movie, harmonizing with her distant look.

Photo from I.O.I&#39;s Facebook.

Photo from I.O.I&#39;s Facebook.

Jung Chaeyeon, or just Chaeyeon, is a singer/actress who made her debut on TV in Mnet's TV show 'Produce 101.' She will make her first debut in cinema as the lead of 'LALA,' to be released in February.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT