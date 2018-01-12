1 읽는 중

사회

BTS and IU, the Indisputable Winners of the Golden Disc Awards

중앙일보

입력

photo by Ilgan Sports

photo by Ilgan Sports

The public opinion is that IU and BTS winning the 32nd Golden Disc Awards is not so unexpected and is undebatable.

Not a single person against.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards were held at KINTEX, Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do, from January 10 to January 11. IU's 'Through the Night' won the Song of the Year Grand Prize, and BTS' 'Love Yourself: Her' won the Album of the Year Grand Prize.

photo by Ilgan Sports

photo by Ilgan Sports

IU stated "Thanks for all those who continued to love 'Through the Night' throughout the four seasons. From the start to the end, I felt lucky working on this song and I thank this song for bringing me luck."

BTS stated "So many unbelievable things have happened last year. We don't know how far we'll go, but we want to stand by our fans forever. Thank you for selecting us for the 'Album of the Year.'

photo by Ilgan Sports

photo by Ilgan Sports

The media doesn't seem to be surprised with the results. IU's 'Through the Night' was streamed most out of all the songs released in 2017, and still charts highly. The song shouts all over IU's unique, sentimental music.

photo by Ilgan Sports

photo by Ilgan Sports

BTS sold over 1.42 million sales according to the Gaon Charts. The album set new records since the Gaon Chart opened. Being the center of attention in not only Korea but also the U.S., the group has been invited to perform at the American Music Awards, and the boys are indisputably the new frontrunners of K-pop Hallyu wave.

There are no controversies, no rebuttals to the two artists' wins. With a record of songs released and demonstrating never-seen-before influence, there aren't any rebuttals against the awards being biased or one-sided.

photo by Ilgan Sports

photo by Ilgan Sports

After winning the Golden Disc Awards, IU and BTS will continue on with their busy schedules. IU will meet her fans as an actress/singer, and BTS will continue to visit fans all over the world, acting as a vanguard of K-pop.


▲Grand Prize: BTS
▲Awards: NU'EST W, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Girls' Generation, Super Junior, TAEYEON, Hwang Chi Yeul, EXO, GOT7, TWICE


▲Grand Prize: IU

▲Awards: Red Velvet, BTS, Bolbbalgan4, BIGBANG, AKMU, Yoon Jong-shin, WINNER, Heize, , TWICE

▲Boy Group Performance Award: BTOB
▲Girl Group Performance Award:
▲Best R&B Soul Award: SURAN
▲Best Rockband Award:
▲Rookie of the Year Award: Wanna One
▲Best OST Award: Ailee

▲Most Popular Star of genie music: EXO
▲Ceci Asia ICon Award: EXO, TWICE
▲Most Popular Star of asia: EXO

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

