“IU's Treat”…IU Buys Dinners for Fans after Winning the Song of the Year Grand Prize

IU was crowned the winner of the Song of the Year Grand Prize at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards.

Don't you just wish you were there?

After winning the award, IU encountered fans at a Korean BBQ restaurant and bought dinners for all of them.

On January 11, an anonymous fan wrote online that "IU bought me dinner at a barbeque restaurant" and posted a selfie she took with the twenty-four-year-old star.

"I went to a barbeque restaurant and IU was at the table next to ours. She bought us all dinner for winning the Grand Prize at the Golden Disc," the post read.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

