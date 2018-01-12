BTS' Heartfelt Message to ARMY as Grand Prize Winners of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards

BTS wins the 32nd Golden Disc Awards' Album of the Year!

"Are you watching, ARMY!"

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards' Album Division was held on January 11 at KINTEX, Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do. BTS, for the album 'Love Yourself: Her,' took the trophy home with 1.42 million record sales, a record-breaker for album sales.

BTS didn't forget to thank their fandom ARMY in their acceptance speech.

RM shouted "Are you watching, ARMY! This priceless award is our first light and all the honor goes to ARMY."

Jin said, "First of all, thank you so much ARMY and I love you!"

Jimin stated, "Last year so many unbelievable things happened, and we owe it all to ARMY, who always had our backs and gave much love."

Jungkook stated, "ARMYs thank you so much and hugs and kisses for our parents who gave birth to all seven members and I love you, mom and dad!"

J-Hope stated, "Thank you for the grand prize!"

With BTS taking the trophy home, the grand prize of the Album Division was awarded to a non-SM Entertainment artist for the first time in ten years. BTS put a stop to EXO's four consecutive years of winning streak.

Click to see BTS shine on stage!

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

