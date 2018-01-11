1 읽는 중

BREAKING: BTS Wins Album of the Year Grand Prize at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards

photo by Ilgan Sports

BTS made 2017 their year by winning Album of the Year Grand Prize.

BTS's 'LOVE YOURSELF: 'HER'' is officially the album of 2017.

The second day of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards was held on January 11, at KINTEX, Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do. BTS won Album of the Year Grand Prize with their album 'LOVE YOURSELF: 'HER''.

This year is the first for BTS to win.

BTS won over EXO, their rival of the year.

Melon Music Awards 2017 selected EXO as the Artist of the Year, and BTS won Song of the Year. WannaOne won Best New Artist. But it was the opposite at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards. BTS won Artist of the Year and EXO took home Album of the Year. WannaOne won Best Male Group and Best New Male Artist.

BTS stated "We're absolutely grateful for such a huge award. We thank ARMY for this honor."

The winners were selected according to album sales from December 2016 to November 2017. With 80% of sales and 20% of expert evaluation, nine winners and one grand prize winner were selected. The Golden Disc Awards made a bold decision to do away with online votes, as the winners would be decided by how large and influential one's fandoms were.

The Golden Disc Awards, held since 1986, is one of the most prestigious music awards in Korea. Based on the sales of digitals songs and albums, the awards select tracks and artists that were most loved in the year. The ceremony is held for two consecutive days, with the Digital Song Division awarded on January 10 and the Album Division awarded on January 11.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

