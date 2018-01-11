1 읽는 중

RED VELVET Posts Group Selfie after Winning “Record of the Year” at Golden Disc 2018

중앙일보

입력

Instagram @smtown

Red Velvet won the Record of the Year Award at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards on January 10.

Red Velvet members told their fans to give themselves "a pat on the back."

After winning the award, the girls posted a group selfie on their Instagram with the hashtags #GoldenDisc #RedVelvet #RecordoftheYearAward ReVeluv #ThankYou♥.

"Rookie," "Red Flavor," and then "Peek-A-Boo" - 2017 has been quite a busy year for us, right? Give yourselves a pat on the back! The award that we won today is all thanks to you. So many have rooted for us in 2017 and we are so thankful for the support. We hope that in 2018 you would all stay happy and healthy. Happy new year, everyone! And congratulations to IU for the Grand Prize! 

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

