“R.I.P JH”…BLACKPINK Comes to Console RED VELVET Members in Tears

중앙일보

At SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017, Red Velvet members were still noticeably stricken with grief (as we all were) in the aftermath of the sudden and untimely death of the SHINee vocalist and singer-songwriter Jonghyun.

BLACKPINK members offered Red Velvet members consolatory hugs, patting them on the back.

On the stage costumes of the five-member girl group were the words "R.I.P JH" (Rest in Peace Jonghyun).

BLACKPINK members came to console the girls in distress, patting them on the back and offering them hugs of consolation.

Yeri, in particular, shared a special bond with the late artist. She exchanged hugs with Rosé, who tried to cheer her up.

On December 18, Jonghyun was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at a hotel located in Cheongdam-dong, a southern suburb of Seoul. While he was moved to a hospital nearby, he failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead shortly after. His funeral was attended by fellow musicians, music industry professionals, show business personalities, and his fans.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

