PHOTOS: 9 Girls of TWICE, 9 Different School Uniform Looks

The mega-popular girl group TWICE modeled for one of the major South Korean school uniform brands named SKOOLOOKS.

Which look do you like the best?

The girls showed off their sporty, girlish charm in various school uniform designs, looking like heroines of a teenage romantic comedy film.

Jeon So-mi, the star trainee who finished off the first season of the audition show Produce 101 as No. 1, also models for the brand.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

