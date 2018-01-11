“Battle of the Stars” EXO·WANNA ONE·RED VELVET and More to Compete at Idol Star Athletics Championships 2018

Idol Star Athletics Championships 2018 is going to be held on January 15 at an indoor gym located in Gyeong-gi province.

Which K-pop idol do you think is the most athletic?

Top K-pop groups including EXO, Wanna One, Seventeen, Highlight, Monsta X, Apink, Red Velvet, Lovelyz, Mamamoo, GFRIEND and more will against one another.

Sung-kyu of Infinite and Hani of EXID will host the annual event.

This year's Championships is extra special as bowling has just been added as one of its games.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

