“Battle of the K-pop Kings” BTS vs. EXO: Who Will Win Album of the Year Grand Prize at Golden Disc 2018?

The two biggest K-pop boy bands BTS and EXO are competing for the Album of the Year Grand Prize at the Golden Disc Awards 2018.

The competition for this year's Grand Prize is fiercer than ever.

EXO is the defending champion who has been crowned the Grand Prize winner at the Golden Disc for the past four years. BTS is the rising contender who had just finished a most successful year, breaking one record after another.

BTS' "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" sold 1,424,886 copies in total while EXO's "THE WAR" sold 1,086,307 copies as of November 2017. The repackaged version of "THE WAR" sold 506,485 additional copies.

The criteria for the Golden Disc's Grand Prize for the album of the year category are as follows: The number of copies sold is totaled by December 2017; An album must contain over six new tracks excluding intro., outro., or instrumental; If multiple albums exist by the same artist, only the album that sold the most copies will be taken into account; Original soundtracks will not be considered.

The question remains whether EXO's repackaged album will be included in the total. If so, it is highly likely that EXO will win this year's Album of the Year Grand Prize winner for the fifth time.

But the award isn't entirely about how many copies of an album has been sold. Evaluation by experts takes up 20% of the total score.

Who will be the winner of this year's Album of the Year Grand Prize? Tune in this evening to find out.

