사회

Does BTS' "Worldwide Handsome" JIN Have a Twin Brother?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook and online community

Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook and online community

This former 'Producer 101 Season 2' candidate could be the twin brother of Worldwide Handsome BTS' Jin.

Who's his doppelganger K-pop star?

Here's an online post featuring Ju Haknyeon of The Boyz and BTS' "Worldwide Handsome" Jin.

Ju Haknyeon(left) and Jin as schoolboys. Photo from online community

Ju Haknyeon(left) and Jin as schoolboys. Photo from online community

The post shows Jin and Ju Haknyeon as schoolboys.

Compare the two photos, and you can't tell them apart.

BTS&#39; Jin(top) and The Boyz&#39; Ju Haknyeon. Photo from Mnet

BTS&#39; Jin(top) and The Boyz&#39; Ju Haknyeon. Photo from Mnet

The two, grown up, both shows similar facial features, including the way their eyes are shaped and the way they smile.

Netizens, upon seeing the post, stated "I thought they were both Jin" "They don't look so similar now, but they look the same as babies" "They're both handsome."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

