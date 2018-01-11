Does BTS' "Worldwide Handsome" JIN Have a Twin Brother?

This former 'Producer 101 Season 2' candidate could be the twin brother of Worldwide Handsome BTS' Jin.

Who's his doppelganger K-pop star?

Here's an online post featuring Ju Haknyeon of The Boyz and BTS' "Worldwide Handsome" Jin.

The post shows Jin and Ju Haknyeon as schoolboys.

Compare the two photos, and you can't tell them apart.

The two, grown up, both shows similar facial features, including the way their eyes are shaped and the way they smile.

Netizens, upon seeing the post, stated "I thought they were both Jin" "They don't look so similar now, but they look the same as babies" "They're both handsome."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

