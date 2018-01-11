JENNIE of BLACKPINK Dons a Tight-fitting Balmain Dress at Golden Disc Awards

Jennie's stage costume at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards is the talk of the town.

No one could have worn it better than Jennie.

The tight-fitting black dress worn by the 21-year-old singer is by the French luxury house Balmain.

Balmain called this $2,221 priced piece an "evolution of Balmain’s classic styles" and "an elevation of Parisian craftsmanship."

The piece features a turtleneck, button fastenings at the shoulder, gold-tone embossed buttons, structured shoulders, long sleeves, a fitted silhouette and a short length.

BLACKPINK won the Record of the Year Award for the digital singles category at the annual music awards and performed two of their hit singles, "Playing with Fire" and "As If It's Last."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

