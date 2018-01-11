1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Grand Prize Winner IU is the Only Artist to Give a Standing Ovation for Her Senior

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community.

Photo from online community.

IU was the only artist to give a standing ovation to Yoon Jong-shin, paying respects to her sunbae(senior) artist.

This is the reason why she's loved by all.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards for the Digital Song Division were held on January 10, at KINTEX, Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do.

IU winning Digital Song of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

IU winning Digital Song of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

IU's 'Through the Night' won Digital Song of the Year (the grand prize) and BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet, Bolbbalgan4, AKMU, BLACKPINK, and more also won division awards.

관련기사

Among the 11 artists that won the division award, the forty-something years old artist Yoon Jong-shin stood right out. Yoon Jong-shin won the award with his title 'Like it.'

When the "super senior" began his performance of 'Like it,' IU stood up and wildly cheered on Yoon Jong-shin. And IU's fan didn't miss a second of the moment.

Amidst all sitting down, IU stands solo, cheering on and paying respect to her fellow senior artist.

Yoon Jong-shin winning the Division Award. Photo from Ilgan Sports

Yoon Jong-shin winning the Division Award. Photo from Ilgan Sports

Yoon Jong-shin, in his acceptance speech, stated "Thanks to all the exes who sang the song," to which the audience replied with a hearty laugh. He also posted on his Instagram, "Thanks. And sorry. An elderly should know his place."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT