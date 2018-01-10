1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: BLACKPINK Wins “Record of the Year in Digital Release” at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

BLACKPINK won the Record of the Year in Digital Release Award at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan City.

"BLACKPINK will try hard to make you proud," Jisoo promised her fans.

"We won the New Artist of the Year Award at last year's Golden Disc and we are honored to win another award this year," said Jisoo in her acceptance speech, thanking her boss Yang Hyun-suk who is also the CEO of BLACKPINK's label YG Entertainment.

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

She did not forget to thank her fans either. "Thanks to our fans who give us the strength to move forward," Jisoo added. "BLACKPINK will try hard to make you proud," she wrapped up the speech.

The four-member girl group was first to grace the stage at the prestigious awards ceremony, performing two of their hit singles, "Playing with Fire" and "As If It's Last."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT