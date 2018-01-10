BREAKING: BLACKPINK Wins “Record of the Year in Digital Release” at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards

BLACKPINK won the Record of the Year in Digital Release Award at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan City.

"BLACKPINK will try hard to make you proud," Jisoo promised her fans.

"We won the New Artist of the Year Award at last year's Golden Disc and we are honored to win another award this year," said Jisoo in her acceptance speech, thanking her boss Yang Hyun-suk who is also the CEO of BLACKPINK's label YG Entertainment.

She did not forget to thank her fans either. "Thanks to our fans who give us the strength to move forward," Jisoo added. "BLACKPINK will try hard to make you proud," she wrapped up the speech.

The four-member girl group was first to grace the stage at the prestigious awards ceremony, performing two of their hit singles, "Playing with Fire" and "As If It's Last."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

