PARK BO-GUM's Three Priorities in Life Revealed

What are Park Bo-gum's priorities in life?

He has a sound mind and a sound body.

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

On January 8, 'Vogue Taiwan' shared Park Bo-gum's interview as the face of Vogue's February edition.

Asked what his top three priorities were in life, Park Bo-gum answered "studies, balance, and joy."

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

Selecting "studies" as his first priority pick, Park Bo-gum stated "You study every moment of your life. Studying is the most important thing in life. Acting is a job where you continue to learn new things. I want to learn so much, including learning a foreign language."

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

About his pick for "balance," he stated "I think you need to maintain a balance of work and your personal life. You shouldn't be too one-sided."

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

On his last pick, "joy," Park Bo-gum stated "On a second thought, this has everything included. Studying gives me the joy of learning novelties and balancing my work and personal life gives me joy in itself. I think these three values are the most important in my life."

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

Park Bo-gum. Photo from Youtube Vogue Taiwan

He added, "I guess living a happy life should be the utmost priority in life."

Park Bo-gum, a rising celeb in Asia, has held a fan meeting with 10,000 fans in Japan in December 2017.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

