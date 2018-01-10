“The K-pop Kings” BTS Reps S. Korea for Winter Olympics 2018

BTS is repping home for WInter Olympics 2018 which will be held for 17 days from February 9 to 25.

Who better to represent South Korea than the Kings of K-pop?

V posted selfies next to the Olympics mascot Soohorang, the white tiger. The Twitter post was hashtagged #PyeonchangOlympics #Soohorang.

RM and Jungkook also took selfies with a Soohorang doll, seemingly excited about the upcoming Olympics.

Jin and J-Hope sported the "Pyeongchang Finger Heart Woolen Gloves," a popular Olympics fashion item.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com