GONG YOO's Lovey Dovey Eyes At JUNG YU-MI Sparks Chemistry

중앙일보

입력

Actors Gong Yoo(left) and Jung Yu-mi. Photo from Soop Management

Rumor has it that actors Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi are not only dating but have set up a date and place for their wedding. While the two has been swept up in rumors of being in a relationship for quite a few times, they have decided to put their foot down and take legal actions.

Wouldn't you agree that the chemistry is enough to suggest the two dating?

CAPTION: &#34;Oh no..&#34; Photo from Youtube @tvN DRAMA

The two are in the same label. Known as good friends, the two spark chemistry when together.

Put Gong Yoo's sweet nature and the "Miss Lovable" Jung Yu-mi and you have a scene from a romance movie.

Photo from Youtube @tvN DRAMA

Out of all pit-a-pat moments, this scene especially shouts love all over. The making film of the ninth episode of the tvN television show 'Dating Agency: Cyrano' features the two actors as cameos.

The clips show Gong Yoo staring at Jung Yu-mi with pure love in his eyes. Jung Yu-mi doesn't know what to do, and Gong Yoo smiles at her, trying to loosen her up by making comic gestures.

CAPTION: &#34;(Smiles)&#34; Photo from Youtube @tvN DRAMA

Playfully teasing Jung Yu-mi as a "dummy," Gong Yoo pats Jung Yu-mi on the back, saying that "everything's alright." Gong Yoo, with his gentle character, and Jung Yu-mi with her lovely charms spark chemistry all over, with fans hoping for a romance to bloom between the two.

Here's the clip! Take a look for yourself and search for hints of love between the two.

By Grace and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

