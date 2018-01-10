JIHYO of TWICE Spotted Extra-hyper on Stage at NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen

Jihyo of TWICE was spotted extra-hyper at NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen on December 31, and Japanese fans are loving it.

While everyone else seemed super serious...

NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen is a year-end music festival in Japan broadcast on NHK. Top Korean artists have performed at the festival including BoA, TVXQ, Girls' Generation, and KARA. TWICE is the first K-pop artist to perform in six years.

The nine-member girl group performed the Japanese version of their 2016 hit single "TT."

Of all the girls, Jihyo seemed more excited than anybody, singing loudly along on stage.

TWICE was ranked the second most anticipated performer of NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen according to the survey published prior to the festival.

Meanwhile, the tri-national K-pop group's second Japanese album "Candy Pop" will be released on February 7. Their concert tour titled "TWICE SHOWCASE LIVE TOUR 2018-Candy Pop" will be held in six major cities of Japan including Tokyo, Osaka, Hiroshima, and Fukuoka. Tickets to all eight concerts have sold out.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

