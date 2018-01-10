Why IU Was Scolded by a Producer on Set

A typical day in the life of IU involves dressing up, recording, practicing, filming, and repeating this process over, and over again.

Mr. Producer, please be nice to IU!

On the music video set for "Ending Scene," IU seems noticeably tired, yawning.

When the producer tells her to cover her mouth when yawning, she covers her eyes instead as a joke.

When asked whom she was waiting for, IU replies, "I'm waiting for the male lead to arrive, I hear he's very handsome."

Though busy and exhausted, she never lost her smile on set.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

