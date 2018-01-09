"My Kids Are EXO Fans" Dubai Super Fan Offers $100,000 to Meet EXO

A Dubai super fan has offered $100,000 to meet EXO.

This much for just one visit.

On January 7, Sheeraz Hasan, a Bollywood star as well as the CEO of Sheeraz Inc., with offices in Hollywood and Dubai, stated that "a high profile client of Sheeraz, Inc just offered EXO $100,000 for their kids to meet them in Dubai."

Netizens, upon seeing the Tweet, responded "I would pay $100,000 to see EXO too, if I were rich enough" "OMG is this for real?" "EXO is big in Korea as well as Dubai"

EXO's September-released 'Power' was selected as the Dubai Fountain show music, a first for a K-pop track. EXO leader Suho stated "It's an honor for our music to be selected for a world-famous fountain show. We have high hopes."

The Dubai Fountain will perform to EXO's 'Power' from January 2018.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

