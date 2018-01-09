BTS Face Reading ⑦ “Baby of BTS” JUNGKOOK Suffers from a Heartbreak?

Face reading, or physiognomy, is the practice of interpreting one's facial features to assess character or personality, and even predict fate (believe it or not). A renowned physiognomist of Korea named Baek Jae-kwon rendered face reading analyses of the seven boys of BTS. What does 2018 have in store for the sensational K-pop boy band? Let's take a look.

Jungkook is “an innocent soul who gets easily hurt.”

Jungkook's face is like a bashful water painting. He is shy and he gets easily hurt. He is an innocent soul who sacrifices himself for others. He is an introvert who doesn't befriend someone easily. He may suffer from occasional heartbreaks and heartaches as a result. If he toughens up his heart, he will be able to achieve even greater things in life.

No more heartbreaks for Junkook in 2018, please!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

