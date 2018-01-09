BTS Face Reading ③ SUGA Will Fall in Love with a Girl?

Face reading, or physiognomy, is the practice of interpreting one's facial features to assess character or personality, and even predict fate (believe it or not). A renowned physiognomist of Korea named Baek Jae-kwon rendered face reading analyses of the seven boys of BTS. What does 2018 have in store for the sensational K-pop boy band? Let's take a look.

Let it be me, let it be me...

Suga is a sweetheart. Although he is a competitor and a fighter, he lacks stamina. He can be a bit passive and timid at times and what he needs is more confidence. He has a way with the ladies. When he meets "the one," he will fall head over heels in love.

Suga, sweet like sugar. Any girl will be lucky to have him by her side.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

