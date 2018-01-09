Here's Golden Disc Awards' Pick for Most Popular Artist Based Solely on Online Votes

Idol group EXO wins the Most Popular Artist Vote for the 32nd Golden Disc Awards in and out of Korea.

This idol topped both Korean and global votes.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards select the Most Popular Artist solely based on online votes. Votes are held in two categories; Korea and global. The winner for Korean Votes takes home the Genie Music Popular Vote Award, and the winner for the Global Votes takes home the Golden Disc Global Popular Vote Award.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 10 to January 11, at the KINTEX Exhibition Hall 5 in Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

