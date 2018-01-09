1 읽는 중

사회

“Worldwide Handsome ” What JIN Did for This Lucky Lady Before He Was in BTS

중앙일보

입력

A Chinese news outlet published photos of BTS' Jin from six years ago.

Don't you just wish you were her?

Impressed by Jin's charming good looks (no surprises here), a group of tourists had asked him if they could take pictures with him, a request with which Jin complied. As it turns out, the good-looking Korean passerby was actually Jin of BTS.

Six years ago, Jin wasn't the big name boy band member that he is today - he didn't even have an agency yet.

Photos of Jin with the tourist lady and kids are circulating online six years later.

It seems the twenty-five-year-old star has been "worldwide handsome" since forever.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

